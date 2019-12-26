Acadiana Eats: Best specialty meat shops of 2019

This week on Acadiana Eats, I’m sharing some of some of his favorite specialty meat shops from around the area.

1.) Up first is T-Boy’s Slaughter House in Mamou.

T-Boys sells everything you;d expect from a specialty meat shop.

Plus, they butcher and process all their meat on site.

2.) Next is the Mowata Store in Eunice. It’s one of my favorite specialty meat spots in all of Acadiana.

3.) And then, there’s Landreneau’s Grocery.

Landreneau’s Grocery and Meats located in the heart of Pine Prairie.

Landreneau’s menu is filled with smoked and specialty meat done its own way.

