LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As Acadiana continues to be bombarded by sweltering heat, it’s time to cool off with some summertime treats. Today on Acadiana Eats, Gerald is going to show us three spots in Acadiana where you can go to cool off and treat your sweet tooth.

The first stop is going to be Emmy’s Ice Cream Bar located at 481 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard. The ice cream bar is ran by the Cope family who named it after their 12-year-old daughter who came up with the idea for the restaurant.

Emmy’s Ice Cream Bar is known for their creamy ice cream and specialty waffle cone as well as their signature ice cream nachos. A new location has recently opened in Lafayette at 819 E. Broussard Rd. To learn more, you can visit Emmy’s website or Facebook page.

The next stop is going to be the historic Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Lafayette. Open since 1940, this ice cream parlor is a Lafayette institution open seven days a week. From the golden-brick cake cone to homemade ice cream sandwiches and banana splits, you cannot go wrong with any choice on the menu.

To keep in touch with Borden’s, you can follow their Facebook page and their Instagram account.

Our last stop is going to switch over to the classic snowball at Isis Snowballs and More located at 1706 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley. Open Thursday through Sunday, Isis Snowballs and More serves up a combination of sweet and savory treats.

Some of their specialty choices include the Strawberry Cheesecake Overload Snowball and the Piña Colada Pineapple Bowl. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining. To learn more, you can follow their Facebook page or call at 337-514-3978.