Acadiana Eats and Heavenly Taste 2 meet again, this time live in the kitchen

Acadiana Eats

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadiana Eats invited Samantha Williams to the kitchen to showcase some of Heavenly Taste 2’s most popular dishes.

Serving breakfast all day, Heavenly Taste 2 gets lots of customers and takes lots of orders. Williams told our Gerald Gruenig that the Meaty Omelet is by far one of Heavenly’s biggest hits.

If you’re craving a little bit of everything, the ‘Hungry Man breakfast’ featured on the menu is a hearty serving of bacon, ham, sausage, two eggs, hash browns, and two pancakes. Spread between two plates, it’s more than enough for even the hungriest man.

As they continued to show us how Heavenly Taste 2 spices things up, Williams and her son prepared a chicken fajita omelet: grilled chicken, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

Pancakes are more than just batter and syrup at Heavenly Taste 2. Featured in the kitchen were strawberry and strawberry banana pancakes. “Bananas inside and on top. Banana Galore,” Williams said.

Heavenly Taste 2 is located at the corner of Johnston St. and General Mouton at 1043 Johnston St. They are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving breakfast and lunch all day.

Phone: (337)-769-3986

Facebook: @HEAVENLYTASTE2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Martin Parish Eats

More St. Martin Parish Eats

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar