Acadiana Eats: Acadian Slice

Acadiana Eats
Acadian Slice serves whole and hand pies for delivery daily and on Saturdays at the Farmers Market in Moncus Park in Lafayette!

Acadian Slice  (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

  • Toasty Tater Pie
  • Brown Butta Pecan Pie

Contact for orders: acadianslice@gmail.com or visit Acadian Slice’s Facebook page.

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!

Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Thursday morning on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout and on KLFY News 10 at 5 pm. The Acadiana Eats App is also available to download now!

