BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — This segment of Acadiana Eats went of the road to Breaux Bridge and stopped by a local eats.

New Ten’s Gerald Gruenig meet another vendor that will be at this years Acadian Eats festival in Oct. 28, in Scott. This segments vendor was Jennifer Bonnet, the owner of the Creole Lunch Box.

Gruenig met with Bonnet to see what she would be cooking at this year festival, and introduced him to a homemade recipe. She’ll be making a shrimp and egg stew with a side of potatoe salad. Bonnet said the dish is made with a homemade roux and Louisiana shrimp.

Bonnet who participated in last years said it was an awesome experience.

“It was very successful, I enjoyed it. Networking with other restaurants owners, it was awesome. I really, really enjoyed it; looking forward to this year,” said Bonnet.

You can stop by the Creole Lunch Box located at 238 Rees St., Breaux Bridge.