Acadiana Eats Live: Vautrot’s Mini Mart

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– Today in the Acadiana Eats Live Kitchen, Vautrot’s Mini Mart joined News 10’s Gerald Gruenig to show off what they cook day in and day out.

When are they open: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where can you find them: 1038 Peach Bloom Hwy., Church Point

How can you contact them: (337)-684-6164 or Facebook

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

Gumbo

Smothered Beef (available in frozen family portions that can feed 10 to 12 people).

Smothered beef roast and Boudin Burger

