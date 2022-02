RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — This week on the 2022 King Cake Tour, Gerald Gruenig took Acadiana Eats to Rayne for some of the best King Cakes in Acadiana.

Where are they located: 705 S Adams Ave

When are they open: 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily

How can you contact them: (337) 334-9211 or Facebook