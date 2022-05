RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The hotter it gets, crawfish seems like the obvious choice. Gerald Gruenig visited Jett’s Crawfish in Rayne to recommend a new spot for crawfish season.

Where are they located: 1421 The Blvd.

When are they open: Mon. – Sat. 5 to 8:30 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337) 458-8066 and Facebook

Seafood Platter

Bucket Special

Don’t forget! Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.