OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe.

In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger.

Chickorys serves their beignets six days a week. Fresh from the fryer to the table and covered in powder sugar, Gerald Gruenig says these beignets are a dream. They’re his go-to beignet stop anytime he is in Opelousas.

The Chickorys Cheeseburger, starts off as just a half pound of ground beef, and ends as anything you can imagine. Chickorys lets customers load their burgers with any condiments or toppings, including grilled onions, fried egg, bacon, and more.

Chickorys at the Palace offers different meals everyday. Some of their daily menus are stacked with Crawfish Etouffee, Seafood Fettuccini, or even Smothered Ribs. The combinations are endless.

135 W. Landry Street

(337) 678-0984

HOURS