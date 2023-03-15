BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– This weekend is the return of Operation Smoke Sheaux, a barbecue cook off benefitting student veterans and their families.

This morning on Passe Partout, Gerald Gruenig talked with organizers, Blake Adams and David Stat, about what exactly will be happening at the third annual Operation Smoke Sheaux. There will be 59 teams from all over participating in the cook off. All left overs not used for judging will be taken by the ULL Student Veteran and Military Services to serve to the crowd.

This all day affair will begin at 10 a.m. and lasts until the smoke clears. General admission for adults 12 and older is $10. 12 and under is free. Veterans or military personnel are also free with their military ID.

At 1 p.m., live music will begin. Chubby Carrier will be taking the stage. There will also be activities for kids.

Operation Smoke Sheaux will begin at 10 a.m. at Poche’s RV Park.