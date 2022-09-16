SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Every week, KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig brings Acadiana’s best restaurants to you on Acadiana Eats. Now it’s your chance to go to all the restaurants at once — in one free event. Allons manger, Acadiana!

The first annual Acadiana Eats Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature food vendors, pop-up vendors, live events and fun for kids, too!

Check back on this post for a complete list of participating restaurants. Until then, maybe eat some salads so you can have the mother of all diet cheat days on Oct. 29!

For sponsorship opportunities, email maaike@socialentertainment.net