Acadiana Eats Five-Year Anniversary Contest

Local News
Public’s help sought in locating suspect in Lafayette storage unit burglary
Westminster Christian student-athletes help clear debris in Hurricane Laura-stricken Sulphur
Students grades 3-12 invited to submit creative writing for Festival of Words
LCG: Debris removal from Hurricane Laura over 50% complete in Lafayette Parish
Lafayette sisters chosen as team for CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’
Crowley makes sandbags available to residents for Tropical Depression Beta
Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020 — Lafayette spared
Rayne Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sept. 21 homicide
Video
Who’s up for election in November? Download sample ballots for your parish here
Acadiana Eats Live- Bourque’s Specialty Meats in Lafayette
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Suspect in chipmunk outfits robs Ville Platte pharmacy
Video
Trooper who faced firing in Black man’s death dies in crash
Lafayette sisters chosen as team for CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’
Rayne Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sept. 21 homicide
Video
7-Day Forecast
