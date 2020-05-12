UL: Virtual commencement, TV broadcasts to honor Spring graduates

Staff from the Office of the University Registrar and volunteers work Friday in UL Lafayette’s Student Union to prepare diplomas and other commencement materials that will be mailed to Spring 2020 graduates the week of May 18. The spring class will be honored twice this week – during virtual ceremonies on Friday and during local television broadcasts on Saturday. Photo credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is so proud of Spring 2020 graduates that it plans to applaud them twice this week.

Graduates will be recognized first during virtual commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 15.

Individual ceremonies for the University’s eight academic colleges and the Graduate School can be accessed starting at 10 a.m. on the Spring 2020 Commencement website

Degrees will be conferred during Friday’s virtual ceremonies.

On Saturday, May 16, graduates will be honored a second time, when Lafayette’s four TV network affiliates will televise a commencement celebration that will resemble the traditional, in-person General Assembly.

Dr. DeWayne Bowie, UL Lafayette’s vice president for Enrollment Management, said graduates also will be recognized at an in-person celebration at a later date, “when it is safe for us to gather together again.”

“While the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we as a society interact with others, work and live, it hasn’t diminished the achievements of Spring 2020 graduates.

“They’ve reached this milestone under challenging circumstances,” Bowie continued. “That’s why the University decided to honor them twice this week, and again at a later date. They deserve to be celebrated multiple times.”

Friday’s Virtual Commencement

The virtual commencement ceremonies on Friday will include many of the same elements as the in-person events, including welcome and congratulatory messages from administrators, college deans and student leaders.

Viewers will also be able to see graduates listed by name, degree and major. Graduates were asked to provide photos, videos and quotes; personalized pages with those elements were created for those who responded.

The virtual ceremonies will be accessible via links on the University’s website. The ceremonies are being produced by Lafayette-based Holbrook Multi Media.

Diplomas, commencement programs, and honor cords and medallions will be mailed to graduates the week of May 18.

Saturday’s Commencement Celebration

A commencement celebration resembling the traditional, in-person General Assembly will be televised Saturday by Lafayette’s four television network affiliates.

It will also include welcome and congratulatory messages from University administrators, the president of the Student Government Association and the executive director of the Alumni Association. Names of graduates will be displayed, and Outstanding Graduates will be recognized.

Broadcast times are:



• 4:30 p.m. – KATC

• 6:30 p.m. – KADN, KLAF and KLFY

Social Media

Graduates can celebrate their achievements by posting graduation photos and campus memories on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag “#RaginGrads” and tagging “@ULLafayette”. Messages from family and friends can be shared on Facebook by tagging “University of Louisiana at Lafayette”.

All #RaginGrads messages will be displayed on the Commencement website.

Learn more about Spring 2020 Commencement.