Teachers are making sure they stay connected with students amid COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Teachers at J. Wallace James Elementary say they miss the students but are thankful for the technology that can bring them together.

Counselor at J. Wallace James Elementary, Christie Wright, says, “Teachers were upset about ending the day not knowing how long it would be without seeing kids again.”

Classrooms are empty while students and teachers remain at home because of COVID-19.

However, that hasn’t stopped teachers at JWJ from making sure they stay connected to their students.

“Everyone took a selfie and we put it together in a slideshow. We love the song, love the idea. Nothing can stop us from helping them, being there for them, as well as the parents,” Wright adds.

The video has been viewed over 600 times.

Wright says the staff at JWJ is trying to make the best of this time while separated from their students.

“I’ve seen it shared. The staff is caring and have the students’ best interest at heart. Basically, we all in this together,” explains Wright.

