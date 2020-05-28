Southern Screen Sessions offers free live five-part masterclass series available online

LAFAYETTE, La.- In celebration of the Southern Screen’s 10th anniversary, the Lafayette-based non-profit organization has partnered with Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development, to present Southern Screen Sessions, a live five-part masterclass workshop series available to the public online for free.

The series is designed to inform and engage both creative professionals and anyone interested in learning more about the art of storytelling through film, music and more.

Southern Screen Sessions are scheduled to begin in June and will run throughout the summer.

Masterclass workshop presenters include a prestigious lineup of entertainment professionals from around the United States. Southern Screen Sessions include:

June 9th: “Breaking into the Business” with Alison Becker, actress (Parks and Recreation)

June 23rd: “Experimenting with Recording at Home” with Chad Viator, record producer (Still Sound Studio)

July 7th: “Finding Your Voice as a Cinematographer” with Natalie Kingston, DP (Lost Bayou)

July 21st: “The Nature of Documentary Producing” with Darcy Mckinnon, film producer (Maquilapolis)

“With the number of canceled or postponed productions, events and live shows, we understand how much this pandemic has affected the entertainment industry,” said Julie Bordelon, founder/executive director of Southern Screen. “With this series, our intention is to give back while also continuing our mission of providing a platform for storytellers to sharpen their skills.”

Adults and children 15 and over are welcome to participate in Southern Screen Sessions though the number of spots available is limited and advance registration is required.

For more details and information on how to register visit: www.southernscreen.org