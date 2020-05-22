Restaurant owner increases servers’ pay despite COVID-19 crisis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some small businesses across Acadiana are working to make sure their employees are taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m here at KOK Wings and Things where the owner increased his servers’ hourly pay.

“We want our employees to know how important they are to us because after this is all over with, we want them to stay with us,” said owner Trejan Vinson. “We appreciate them coming in every day.”

Vinson says his employees are his main priority during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our front of the house servers, they typically get paid $2.13 an hour plus tips,” said Vinson. “After the end of a week maybe they make between $10 and $20 an hour, depending how good the week is.”

He said he made a few arrangements within his business to help his employees during this time.

“So we raised all our front of the house workers from 2.13 to 7.25 per hour plus tips during covid-19 to help balance the scales of how much they’re making.”

As a small business owner, he says the pandemic has been challenging, but they are adapting.

“People are just trying to figure out a way to survive, it’s either sink or swim,” he said.

He says his profits are affected but this effort is helping his business push forward.

“We want to invest in our employees as much as their time and their health into our company so that doesn’t matter as much today as it would knowing that our employees know how much we care about them in the long run.”

Venson tells me this pay increase will last until indoor dining is fully operational.