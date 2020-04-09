Opelousas good Samaritans volunteer to help elders during Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic is overwhelming, and one of the hardest parts for many people is the feeling of helplessness.

This includes senior citizens who are forced to remain isolated when they may be the most in need of assistance.

During this time of uncertainty, the elderly are not only the most vulnerable to contract the virus but also- the most likely to suffer from loneliness as they shelter in place.

The Opelousas Elderly Awareness program, known for supporting hundreds of senior citizens, is using its resources to go above and beyond during the outbreak.

“Each time I do the program, we have between 5, 6, 700 of them. Every time we’re there, we try to get their numbers and home address,” said Board President Gerald Greene.

This information has allowed the group to dive directly into the community the past two weeks in attempts to bring a little relief.

“To let them know that we really appreciate them. Despite the virus, we are all in this together. we’re trying to make this convenient for them,” said Greene.

Good Samaritans have jumped on board as well. Ledrica Thierry is utilizing her attorney office and staff as a call center to assist.

“Whether it was running errands, maybe helping them with something around their home since they’re confined to the homes, or additionally, there might be opportunities or when it’s available to provide meals for them as well,” said Thierry.

This effort was believed to only last a week or two. It now continues with the extension of the stay at home mandate until April 30th. Thierry said they’ve worked with over 250 elders so far and have delivered about 50 meals.

“We’re just trying to make sure that while they’re confined to their home, they have all the essential items that they need so they don’t feel the pressure or stress to try and get out,” she added.

City Marshal Paul Mouton has even allowed the use of his units to deliver any form of care package.

In order to keep these efforts up, they need donations of canned goods and essential items. To reach the call center, dial 337-948-0018.

That number can also be used to request services for elders.