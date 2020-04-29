1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

More grab-and-go meals are being distributed due to high demand

Acadiana Adapts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The response was so big yesterday the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, with United Way and the Three O’Clock Project, will host a pop-up grab-n-go meal distribution today.

If you were unable to pick up meals for your kids Tuesday, you will be able to pick up meals beginning at 1 p.m. today at the Jackie Unit, which is located on the corner of Dulles Drive and Marie Antoinette Street.

Distribution will continue next week in St. Landry Parish. Next Thursday’s grab-n-go meal distribution will be held at the Opelousas Boys and Girls Club at 814 East Laurent Street.

Just a reminder you don’t have to be a Boys and Girls Club member to receive these free meals, you must be 18 years or younger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar