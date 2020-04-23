1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Meet Your Neighbor: Acadiana on the Geaux promotes local takeout dining

Acadiana Adapts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, health officials have ordered restaurants and bars to shut down their dining rooms indefinitely in order to slow the rate of infection. As a result, the hospitality industry is suffering greatly.

Enter: The #AcadianaToGeaux challenge! Participating in the challenge will show our support for the struggling restaurant industry and increase awareness about the crisis restaurants are facing at this time.

One Acadina is asking the community to order takeout or delivery on Thursdays and as often as you can.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar