Meet Your Neighbor: Acadiana on the Geaux promotes local takeout dining

Due to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, health officials have ordered restaurants and bars to shut down their dining rooms indefinitely in order to slow the rate of infection. As a result, the hospitality industry is suffering greatly.

Enter: The #AcadianaToGeaux challenge! Participating in the challenge will show our support for the struggling restaurant industry and increase awareness about the crisis restaurants are facing at this time.

One Acadina is asking the community to order takeout or delivery on Thursdays and as often as you can.

