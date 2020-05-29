Looking for a furry friend? Lafayette Animal Shelter hosting a virtual adoption event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is hosting a virtual super adoption event through May 31.

“Anybody can type in their zip code, and it’ll show what animals are available in their area, and they can walk through the adoption process from start to finish really online so they fill out their application. We receive it. We would approve the adopter. We can contact them to see if they want to Facetime if they want to see the pet,” Shelley Delahoussaye, Shelter Supervisor with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, said.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to host a virtual super adoption event that continues through May 31.​ You can adopt a furry friend while keeping a safe distance.​​

“It’s free for our shelter to sign up. They work with this company called Adopets which is a program for specifically just virtual events and virtual adoption,” explained Delahoussaye.​

Adopets synced up with the Lafayette Animal Shelter’s software to help you find all of their adoptable animals online.​​

“COVID really changed the animal world, to begin with,” added Delahoussaye.

“I think shelters across America are all experiencing this and for the better. I think that we’ve made a lot of changes because of COVID that are going to stick after.”​​

The virtual adoption event ends May 31, but shelter officials say they plan to continue it.​

To see how you can adopt an animal from the Lafayette Animal Shelter online, visit adopt.adopets.com.