LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local musicians are hosting live steam concerts to support their industry impacted by COVID-19.

The “Feed the Envie” campaign accepts donations during these live concerts through its t-shirt drive via United Way of Acadiana.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2664350153694586/

Every dollar raised goes directly toward an initiative led by Lafayette Travel, Coca-Cola, and Talk’n T-Shirts to benefit the hospitality industry.