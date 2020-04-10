Local landscaper adapts business to bring his customers a healthy way to get food straight out of the backyard

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve seen businesses across Acadiana adapt to stay open and fill the needs of customers. In a time where going out to get food can be the most nerve-wracking part of your day, one local landscaper is making it possible for you to grow your own produce.

“For all those people that have had an idea to put in a vegetable garden now is the perfect time to do it. You are at home, you are around your house, it’s safe to go in your backyard and what better therapy than watching plants that you can eat grow every day,” says Tony Davoren, the owner of Irish Guy Landscaping.

He’s also part of the Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation.

“He’s adding so much good health, activity, peace of mind, and mental stability to our community by diversifying his business,” says the ULEDF Executive Director John Williams.

Tony is building at-home planter boxes filled with organic soil for those who have extra time on their hands while at home.

“Back in the day, all of these neighborhoods used to have gardens ever since I was a kid, and that trend has kind of disappeared,” says Ethan Jordan the owner of three new planter boxes. “Now I’m working from home and have some time to tend to garden. It’s the perfect time to stay out of the stores, eat healthier foods and get back with nature again,” he says.

For every box, Tony builds he is donating $25 to a nonprofit organization that’s working to feed musicians, artists, service industry workers, barbers, and beauticians.