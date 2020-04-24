Local high school student offers free errand running service for those in need

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One local high schooler is wanting to give back to the community in a special way during this COVID-19 pandemic. She wants to help run errands for those in need in Lafayette.



“Me and my mom were just talking a few days ago about how my grandparents are really lucky during this time because they have so many kids so they have so many helpers,” Elizabeth Beaullieu said. “And thank God for that, because they’re all in their 80s so they’d be in a bind if they didn’t have people to help them, and if they were having to risk their lives to go to the grocery store.”



Beaullieu is a junior at St. Thomas More High School. She wants to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a free service where she and her friends can run errands for the elderly and immune suppressed.



“Anything that they really need,” added Beaullieu. “Any essential supply… young healthy people like me can go out and go to the store for them, get their money, bring them their groceries, with no additional fee and just leave it at their doorstep.”

Beaullieu said she and other volunteers will also wear face masks and gloves while providing these services.

“When I first came up with this idea, I didn’t think it was going to take off, but my mom was like, ‘Elizabeth, that’s a great idea. We need to figure out how to do it.’ So she posted it on Facebook, and that got a few people texting, but then I was like, ‘I want to spread it even more’ so now that I have the ability to be able to get my word out and have everyone contacting me to help, it feels so good,” explained Beaullieu.

If you or someone you know is in need and would like help with running errands or if you would like to help with this free service, please contact Elizabeth Beaullieu at eab1879@stmcougars.net