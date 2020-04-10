Lafayette residents create drivable Way of the Cross amid coronavirus pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Easter is known as the holiday where churches see their highest worship attendance numbers, but concerns over the spread of coronavirus have led most congregations to cancel in-person services.

This doesn’t mean resources are not available. Some Lafayette residents got creative with the Way of The Cross.

Many people depend on their faith to get them through trying times. While many church congregations are observing Good Friday traditions virtually, these residents mapped out drivable stations of the cross.

“The last couple of weeks, it’s been a realization of it’s very likely we won’t be able to participate in the interactive living way of the cross. So, my family and I were thinking one day while watching a mass,” said John Bienvenu.

John Bienvenu and his family came up with an idea to still unite people without stepping outside of their cars.

“Each person got a station assigned to them. Each family can on their own decide what’s their creative little symbolization or representation of what that station is and have something available,” he added. “You may see a mix of all kinds of things. Some people may use chalk drawings on their driveways, a poster board,” he said.

Fourteen families of no particular church affiliation or denomination got crafty. “Some of these are my dearest friends that I’ve literally grown up with my whole life and some of these are people who I’ve never even met yet, but was invited by a friend of a friend or a friend who invited a neighbor,” said Bienvenu.

To create a sense of optimistic spiritual relief, while still practicing the social distancing guidelines. “That has some interaction, gets us out of the house, gets us into the community, but stills keeps us safe. We’re so used to the fast pace, and now we’ve got all that extra time and it’s been really a great gift to allow the kids to interact and it’s something they can be proud of,” he added.

Here is a list location of each station:

Station 1: 700 E. Bayou Pkwy, 70508

Station 2: 331 Beverly Dr., 70503

Station 3: 615 Beverly Dr. 70503

Station 4: 130 Clark Court 70503

Station 5: 210 St. Patrick St. 70506

Station 6: 910 Oaklawn Ave. 70506

Station 7: 1217 Myrtle Pl, 70506



Station 8: 504 White Oak Dr, 70506

Station 9: 111 Alphonse Dr, 70506

Station 10: 140 S. Southlawn Dr. 70503

Station 11: 102 Canterbury Rd, 70503

Station 12: 101 Asbury Rd 70503

Station 14: 1010 Marilyn Dr, 70503

Station 15: 408 Shelly Dr, 70503