Lafayette Public Library drive-thru window services to resume on Monday, May 4 at 12 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Drive-thru window services will resume at the North Regional, South Regional, East Regional, West Regional, and Main Libraries beginning Monday, May 4.

Patrons can pick up their requested materials if they have been notified that it is ready for pick up. Drive-thru service will be available every day during regular library service hours.



Holds and requested material from the Duson Branch may be picked up at the West Regional Library drive-thru window. Likewise, requested materials from Chenier Branch can be picked up at the Main Library drive-thru and materials requested from Milton Branch can be picked up at the South Regional Library drive-thru. The Butler Memorial Branch is closed until further notice.



Library materials can be returned at all locations beginning Monday, May 4 at 12 p.m. Book drops will be open at every library branch and materials can also be returned at the Regional Library drive-thru windows.

There are no fines for late materials at this time as all items now have a due date of May 15. We want to assure everyone that there is no rush to return your items to the library.

LCG buildings, including all library locations, are not open to the public.

NOTE: The Library will not be taking reservations for meeting rooms until further notice. Library staff will be answering phones, pulling materials for patrons as requested, and assisting patrons of all ages over the phone or by email seven days a week.

The Main Library’s lobby will open for self-service fax (free) and copy services (10¢ per page) Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only one person will be allowed in the lobby at a time.



The Library has thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks that you can use with OverDrive, the Libby app, or RBdigital. You can access popular magazines with Flipster or RBdigital. Children will enjoy interactive digital books in our TumbleBook Library and TrueFlix. The Library has a large selection of online resources available at lafayettepubliclibrary.org/freestuff.

You will need your library card number and PIN to access most of these services.



Download the LPL Mobile app on your iPhone or Android device by searching “Lafayette Public Library” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once you’ve downloaded the app, simply log in using your library card number and PIN, and all your information will be available.



If you need a library card, go to lafayettepubliclibrary.org/getacard. If you have any questions, you can email reference@lafayettepubliclibrary.org for assistance.



The library system said it appreciates your patience as we work together to protect our community.