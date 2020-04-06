KLFY will air Diocese of Lafayette’s Easter Sunday Mass at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) We will air the Diocese of Lafayette’s Easter service at 10:30 a.m. on April 12.

We will also be livestreaming here.

Daily Masses will be livestreamed by the Diocese at 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday (April 6-9) from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, celebrated by Fr. Chester Arceneaux, Cathedral Pastor and and Associate Pastor Fr. Andrew Schumacher.

On Thursday, April 9, Bishop Douglas Deshotel will join Fr. Arceneaux and Fr. Schumacher to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m.

On April 10, Good Friday, Bishop Deshotel will pray the Litany of the Holy Sacrament at 11 a.m. followed by the Stations of the Cross at 12 noon.

Cardinals, Archbishops and Bishops from throughout our nation will join Bishop Deshotel in praying the Litany simultaneously at 11 a.m. CDT. Good Friday services will then be held at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, April 11, Bishop Deshotel will celebrate the Easter Vigil Mass at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral.

All of these Masses and prayer services will be live streamed on the home page of the Diocesan website, www.diolaf.org or by clicking here.