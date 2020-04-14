Giles Automotive running errand services for senior citizens

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Giles Automotive team members are providing essential errand runs for senior citizens in the Lafayette and Opelousas areas through the stay at home order.

“I have always looked for ways to give back to the community, and it started if you remember Hurricane Katrina that came through New Iberia, and people were selling bags of ice for ridiculous prices, ” Bob Giles with Giles Automotive said. “So I purchased 40,000 pounds of dry ice in an 18-wheeler and gave it away, and that’s how it kind of started when I saw the response from the community and how grateful and thankful they were.”

That’s how Giles Gives Back started. Now, Giles Automotive is offering free essential errand services for senior citizens in the Lafayette and Opelousas areas during the stay at home order.

Grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy, and dropping off a car for service are just a few examples of what they’re offering for seniors.

“Our idea to be a courier service for those people so that they don’t have to get out of their house if they need a prescription, or if they need food, that we can go pick it up for them, and deliver it on their front porch, keep a safe distance, and keep them safe so that they don’t have to go out and take a chance of contracting the virus,” explained Giles.

Giles Nissan sales consultant, Jacoty Potier, has completed errand runs for seniors.

“It’s been a blast,” added Potier. “One of the things that I love about being over here is the fact that there is the Giles Gives Back program. It was one of the things that attracted me to the dealership, first and foremost, but just that experience just going out and touching the lives of people, making sure that they have the things that they need.”

Potier said the community’s response has been extremely appreciative.

“Everyone understands the situation that’s going on with the world right now so they’re extremely appreciative about us going out and doing this for them,” said Potier.

Bob Giles added, “Everybody gives and everyone knows the feeling that they have when they give, and they see the impact that it has on others and so the real gift is the person that does the giving and that is so true with us. When we give, we get so much more back in return from the community.”

The services will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and senior citizens should call Giles Automotive at (337) 210-9015 for assistance.

