Feed the Frontline Acadiana fund established to support medical staff and local restaurants

LAFAYETTE, La.- A fundraising campaign has been created to help those in Acadiana impacted by the COVID-10 crisis.

Dustin Cravins and Gerald Gruenig have partnered with the non-profit Love of People to create Feed the Frontline Acadiana.

The fundraising initiative aims to boost morale of health care workers while helping to fuel the local restaurant industry. They need your help!

“The impact of COVID-19 on restaurants, hospital personnel and first responders cannot be overstated. This is an opportunity to breathe life back into our cultural economy and lift the spirit of frontline workers in this trying time,” said Dustin Cravins. “We serve two needs; feeding First Responders while helping to keep restaurants open. It also allows concerned citizens and businesses to do their part while staying home,” explained Gruenig.

In two days, the group has raised almost $5,000 in pledges. Approximately every $1000 will feed 100 medical employees each day. The groups say each participating restaurant will get a day to prepare and deliver meals to a different medical facility.

Restaurants currently in queue to participate include: The Bus Stop, Shucks, Cravin’ Boudin, Laura’s II, Hot Food Express, Mandez’s, Sweet P’s BBQ and Catering, Cajun Saucer, Creole Lunchbox and Vautrots’s Mini Mart.

“This initiative will be as big or as small as the community makes it,” Gruenig said. “If it’s a success we’ll look to do a second and third wave of meals with more restaurants and more medical facilities. I urge them to contact us if we have not already reached out to them.”

Donations over $100 dollars are tax deductible.

There are two ways to donate directly to the “Feed the Frontline Acadiana” campaign:

• Facebook Fundraiser: Feed the Front Line Acadiana

• E-Mail: cravinboudin@gmail.com or ggruenig@KLFY.com