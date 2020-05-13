Employers looking to hire during virtual job fair at SLCC

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Job seekers get your resume ready. Acadiana Workforce Solutions at SLCC is holding a virtual job fair Wednesday with almost 30 employers looking for employees right now.

“A lot of people don’t realize there are employers who still have urgent hiring needs who are looking for qualified candidates for their workforce,” says Dr. Shanea Nelson with Acadiana Workforce Solutions at SLCC.

This job fair hopes to connect employers with employees during these unprecedented times where almost all of our interactions are virtual.

Nelson says, “We are focused on the recovery at this point. What does post-COVID-19 look like? With this virtual job fair, it’s the first step in being able to address that in an innovative way.“

Job seekers will connect with employers through Brazen, an online platform. You are encouraged to pre-register, complete a candidate profile which will allow you to upload a resume, and then you can begin chatting.

For those who need resume help, create an account on LA Works HiRE and utilize the free Resume Builder feature.

SLCC offers resume help for those who need it.

“It’s really easy, it’s almost like filling out an application online but with the added feature of being able to speak to someone with a respective employer that a job seeker would be interested in,” says Nelson.

Local employers that have job openings to fill include retail, tech, education, healthcare, sales, and construction.

The event Wednesday is from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

If the turnout is good SLCC says it plans to have another virtual job fair in the future.

To register, click here.