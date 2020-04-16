Corey Ledet to perform virtual concert Friday night for the next DTA! House Session

LAFAYETTE, La. (downtownlafayette.org)- Downtown Alive! and presenting sponsor Evangeline Maid have announced the next performance in the DTA! House Sessions series.

Zydeco front man and “Accordion Dragon,” Corey Ledet will take over the Downtown Alive! Facebook page for a virtual concert on April 17, Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Corey Ledet will perform a solo concert on Friday night for an online audience via live stream on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page. The online concert will serve as a source of revenue for Ledet—who has lost out on months of gigs due to COVID-19—and also as a fundraiser for out-of-work restaurant and bar workers in the Downtown area.

What are DTA! House Sessions?

The DTA! House Sessions are a series of virtual Friday night concerts that aim to bring the music of local musicians into the homes of people across Acadiana.

The main goal of the DTA! House Sessions series is to raise money for Downtown Alive! musicians and others who have lost out on income due to canceled gigs.

The live videos also provide a source of entertainment and community connection for Acadiana residents confined at home during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The DTA! House Sessions series began on Friday, March 27 with a performance by Lane Mack that had over 4,000 people tune-in. Corey Ledet will be the fourth performance in the series that the organizers of Downtown Alive! plan to do each Friday night as long as Acadiana shelters in place. Performances to follow include Steve Riley, Ray Boudreaux, and other musicians who were originally scheduled to perform for the Spring 2020 season of Downtown Alive!

Downtown Alive! presenting sponsor, Evangeline Maid has also gotten involved by pledging to donate coveted Evangeline Maid gear to audience members who donate or tip during the live feed.

In order to win, viewers must send a message to the Downtown Alive! Facebook page verifying their contribution, and the first three to do so will receive an Evangeline Maid hat or T-shirt as a reward for their support of local musicians.

How to Watch:

The performance will be broadcast as a live video via the Downtown Alive! Facebook page and will be shared on the Downtown Lafayette website and social media channels following the livestream. The performance will also be broadcast on AOC 1 (LUS 3 or COX 15). Audience members are encouraged to contribute by leaving tips for the musicians as they watch, donating to the Lost My Tips Fund on Facebook (to raise funds for out-of-work service industry professionals in Downtown) or purchasing DTA! Merchandise of which a portion of sales will go to local musicians.

We encourage the community to make it a family event by gathering around the phone screen, laptop, computer, or TV screen where the live feed can be cast. Tune-in at 7:00 PM on Friday night, enjoy the music, and support local musicians! Downtown Alive Facebook page: www.facebook.com/DowntownAliveLFT/

DTA! House Session with Corey Ledet event page.