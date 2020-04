SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Community leaders in Scott are coming together May 7, 2020 for a virtual national day of prayer.

The event begins at 12 noon and can be streamed live on the city’s website cityofscott.org

Viewers can also tune in on Cox Channel 15 or LUS Fiber Channel 3 and the AOC channel.

Prior to the service, everyone is invited to pick up a free drive thru lunch at the Scott Event Center, 110 Lions Club Road.