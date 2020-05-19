Allons, Acadiana! KLFY will air 34th annual Zydeco Extravaganza TV special on May 24

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The show will go on! News 10 will air the 34th annual Zydeco Extravaganza recorded in our studio on Sunday, May 24, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Performances will include Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters and Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie.

Bands recorded live in KLFY’s studio on May 19.

Geno Delafose (The Advertiser)

“This year’s virtual festival will boast appearances and live performances by some of the biggest names in Zydeco along with vintage footage from years gone by,” said Zydeco Extravaganza organizer Dustin Cravins. “It will be a reason to smile, at a time people need something to smile about more than ever.”

Rusty Metoyer (The Advertiser)

For more than three decades, the annual Memorial Day weekend event has promoted Creole culture and had grown to be one the largest Zydeco events in the world.

In April, it was the announced that the Zydeco Extravaganza was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

But get your dancing shoes ready, because this Sunday the virtual event will be brought to your living room!

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters (The Advertiser)

“Zydeco Extravaganza has been a part of the cultural tapestry of Louisiana for 34 years,” Cravins said. “This year’s statewide television special is a celebration of our music, our heritage and most of all, the resilience of our people.”

News 10 will also stream it here.