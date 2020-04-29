More people ride bikes during the stay-at-home order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) With the recent beautiful weather it’s no surprise there are more people outside riding bikes. Matthew Holland with Bike Lafayette has everything new and veteran riders need to know.
General Bicycle Safety Tips (For Riders)
- Be protected
- Wear a helmet, it can save your life.
- Be seen
- Use bike lights and make sure your wheels have reflectors
- Wear bright-colored or reflective clothing when riding at night.
- Never assume that a driver sees you. Try to make eye contact with drivers when passing through an intersection, but always assume you haven’t been seen.
- Be predictable
- Ride on the correct side of the road, with the flow of traffic.
- Use hand signals when turning.
- Don’t swerve or make sudden lane changes.
- Be aware
- Always check for vehicles when passing through an intersection, pay attention to driveways, and watch for opening doors in places with street parking.
- Wearing headphones while riding seems like a fun idea, but it prevents you from hearing nearby vehicles.
- As with driving, no one needs to be on their phone while on a bike. Pull safely to the side if you need to text or make a call.
- Be prepared
- Check your route before you ride: try to stay on bike lanes, shared roads, or multi-use paths. Use back roads and neighborhood streets with low-speed limits rather than high-speed major roads.
- Check your bike before you ride: tire pressure, brakes, and lights are the three most important things to check.
- Bring along a toolkit for minor repairs: a bike tube patch kit, portable pump, an allen wrench set is a good start.
- Follow the rules of the road
- Like cars, cyclists are required to stop at all stop signs and red lights
- Drinking while riding a bike is illegal
- Wearing a helmet is required by law in Louisiana
- Here is a quick guide to bicycle laws in Louisiana
General Bicycle Safety Tips (For Drivers)
- Pay attention – look for cyclists (not just cars) when turning. Check mirrors when making a right turn.
- Be patient – wait until you have a safe space to pass a cyclist. The law requires at least three feet between you and them.
- Be kind – Cyclists have the same rights to the road as you. Please be respectful and refrain from tailgating, honking, or shouting.
Bike Lafayette recently created a Strava club. Strava is an app that you can track your bike rides, other riders in the Lafayette area, and the routes they take.