More people ride bikes during the stay-at-home order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One local high schooler is wanting to give back to the community in a special way during this COVID-19 pandemic. She wants to help run errands for those in need in Lafayette.

"Me and my mom were just talking a few days ago about how my grandparents are really lucky during this time because they have so many kids so they have so many helpers," Elizabeth Beaullieu said. "And thank God for that, because they're all in their 80s so they'd be in a bind if they didn't have people to help them, and if they were having to risk their lives to go to the grocery store."