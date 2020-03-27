Acadiana Adapts

Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
St. Landry Parish church fires
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Acadiana Transportation
Medical Breakthroughs
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Protecting Your Privacy
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Cox and Lafayette General partner to add on-demand coronavirus channel for Contour 2 customers
Lafayette Parish has first COVID-19 death, Guillory unveils new business call center
Video
Iberia Medical Center to offer second COVID-19 public screening
Three Acadiana community health centers to receive funding for coronavirus response
Weather
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Masters Report
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tax Season
Coronavirus
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
School lunch distribution locations and times
3
of
/
3
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Important COVID-19 information
Acadiana Adapts
Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings
State COVID-19 Dashboard
Acadiana Adapts
KLFY will air Diocese of Lafayette’s live Mass on Sundays
Video
Acadiana neighborhoods combating coronavirus boredom with new teddy bear game
Video
Downtown Alive to launch digital concern series beginning March 27
Video
Giles Automotive offers to run errands for senior citizens
Video
Local family uses Breaux Bridge’s ‘Birthday Wall’ to share uplifting messages
Video
More Acadiana Adapts Headlines
Local artists/businesses offer free coloring books to ease quarantine boredom
Acadiana adapts: Local restaurants offering new services under state’s capacity limitations
Trending Stories
Officials: 3 COVID-19-related deaths in St. Martin Parish, 1 death in Acadia Parish, 1 in Lafayette Parish
Video
Surgeon General: New Orleans ‘will have a worse week next week’
17-year-old from New Orleans dies from coronavirus disease
Lafayette Parish has first COVID-19 death, Guillory unveils new business call center
Video
Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine
Sidebar