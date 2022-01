CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning after a house fire in Church Point, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

State Fire Marshal deputies were called to a house fire in the 400 block of S. Broadway in Church Point at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A female victim was discovered inside the home.

This fire is still under investigation, and further details will be posted as they become available.