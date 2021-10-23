‘We lost memories, we lost things that you cannot replace’ Crowley family loses everything after home set on fire; one arrest made

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) –The home where Susan Powell and her family lived since 1997 is now charred remains.

The family lived in a double-wide mobile home on Katherine Drive.

All the family has left now are the memories of the place they once called home.

Broken windows and burnt siding fills the outside of what remains left.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire has been ruled an arson and that Tyler Duhon, who was living with the family, has been arrested on charges of arson.

Duhon is in the Acadia Parish jail with a $15k bond.

The family saays they don’t know why Duhon would have caused the fire.

“We lost memories, we lost things that you cannot replace, that’s been very important to us, but I will rise from ashes we will rise,” Susan Powell said.

They are now looking to get back to normal and have set up a Gofundme to help with housing and other expenses.

If you would like to make a donation you can drop off items or make monetary donations at the home at 154 Katherine Drive in Crowley where a family member will be there to collect.