Voluntary evacuation issued for Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation for parish residents south of Highway 90 in flood-prone areas. Those who live in unstable structures, including mobile homes and other structures that cannot withstand tropical or hurricane-force winds, are encouraged to evacuate immediately, according to a release from the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

“At this time, a local or state shelter is not open nor available,” stated the release. “Residents who choose to evacuate should seek shelter with family, friends, or at a hotel. Whether residents evacuate or shelter in place, the Police Jury encourages everyone to have enough supplies on hand for 3-4 days. Those who evacuate can stay updated on crucial road information such as detours, closures, and delays by visiting the Louisiana DOTD website or 511LA.org.”

For those needing sandbags, locations throughout the parish can be found on the Police Jury’s Facebook page or website at appj.org under news.

Any parish-level questions regarding the evacuation or sandbags can be sent to the Director of the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Ashley LeBlanc at acadiaohsep@appj.org or call (337) 783-4357.