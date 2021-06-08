Violence continues in Acadia Parish with a series of possible gang related shootings

ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY) – With summer quickly approaching, law enforcement agencies are preparing for crime rates to rise.

“We usually see an increase in the summertime activity, whether it be disturbances or shootings,” Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard said.

Recently in Acadia Parish, there have been numerous shootings, including one on Interstate 10 where three people were shot and injured.

While the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this shooting, the Crowley Police Department is investigating several other shootings.

“We have two gangs in the area who are younger, probably between the ages of 14 and 19,” Broussard said.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said it’s unclear if the shooting on I-10 was gang related, however, Broussard believes the shootings happening in Crowley could be.

“We’ve made many arrests on a lot of these subjects, but there’s still more coming out,” Broussard said.

The two gangs operating in Crowley are “STK – Shoot to Kill,” and, “RVC – Roam Village Crew,” according to Broussard’s team of detectives.

“It’s not just Chicago, New York, or even New Orleans, it’s coming in your smaller towns now,” Broussard said.

Recently, another two people were injured in a shooting in Crowley, including a teenager who is now suffering from gunshot wounds.

Broussard said one of the challenges his team is facing is that people aren’t speaking up and are taking matters into their own hands.

“We welcome you to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, leave an anonymous tip,” he said.

The Crime Stoppers can be contacted through the tips line at 337-789-TIPS (8477) or download their P3 app to report your tip.