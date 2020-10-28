UPDATE: Pregnant woman critically injured, unborn baby killed in shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An October 22 shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish has ended in tragedy for an expectant mother.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, a woman is in critical condition and her unborn baby is dead after shots from a passing vehicle struck the victim in the abdomen.

Gibson said six people total were inside a vehicle traveling eastbound when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 84.

Five people were struck by gun fire, he said.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle left Crowley entering the interstate.

Gibson said as the victim’s vehicle neared Mile Marker 84, multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling the same direction which then fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

There have been no arrest in the case so far, Gibson said.