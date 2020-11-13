UPDATE: Teen suspect arrested in Church Point murder investigation

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 3 shooting that left a 14-year-old victim dead in Church Point.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old suspect faces one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Cameron Byers (APSO)

On Nov. 4, another suspect, Nicholas Ardoin, 18, was arrested for his alleged connection to the investigation.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the juvenile suspect, identified as Cameron Lorenzo Byers, will be prosecuted as an adult.

Byers’ bond has been set at $610,000.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information regarding this incident you can call detectives at (337) 788-8721 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-8477.