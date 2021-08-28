Unrestrained Kaplan man killed in weekend crash in Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY) – A 53-year-old Kaplan man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 13 at Louisiana Highway 92 in Acadia Parish.

According to State Police, Isidro A. Padilla of Kaplan was a passenger inside a vehicle that was struck by a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police say Padilla was a rear seat passenger and was partially ejected on impact.

He was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Five other occupants in the vehicle were also injured and were all transported to a local hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to severe, police said.

Standard toxicology results are pending, but impairment is not suspected, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.