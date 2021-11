ACADIA PARISH, La, (KLFY) — Acadia Parish deputies arrested a Mississippi man following a rage incident.

Deputies responded to I-10 at mile marker 76 on Tuesday just before noon. The victim was driving along westbound, when Jacob Pender, 31, of Union Parish became irate.

Deputies said Pender pointed a handgun at the victim. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail and has since bonded out.