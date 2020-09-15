U.S. Marshals track down Crowley shooting suspect in Alexandria

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force tracked down an attempted homicide suspect in Alexandria on Monday.

LaQuaishia “Kosha” Johnson was wanted by Crowley Police on warrants for five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Johnson was categorized as armed and dangerous after she allegedly opened fire on a home occupied by women and children.

Johnson was also being sought by other law enforcement agencies on several non-related felony warrants.

Johnson was extradited back to the Acadia parish jail after her arrest in Alexandria. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234 or CPD Det. Rashawn Washington at (337) 788-4139.