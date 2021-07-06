Two teens injured north of Rayne after being hit by vehicle

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Two teenagers were injured after they were struck in the roadway on Meche Rd. northeast of Rayne on Sunday, July 4, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

“The investigation has revealed that the teens were speaking to an occupant of a vehicle which had stopped near their location,” said the sheriff. “A second vehicle was approaching and did not see the teens in the roadway. The teens were struck. One received minor injuries and one received moderate injuries.”

Gibson said the investigation remains open.