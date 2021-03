ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police say two people were killed in the crash Thursday morning on I-10 East near mile marker 69. Authorities say the crash happened after a vehicle crossed the median and struck an 18-wheeler.

I-10 East is closed at LA 97 (Evangeline Highway). Motorists are advised to use LA 97 South to US 90 East as an alternate route.

We will update this story as more information become available.