Two Florida men arrested after firing shots from vehicle on I-10 in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Two Florida men were arrested Sunday, July 4 after Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said they fired shots from their vehicle while traveling along Interstate 10.

Charles Lee Hill, 29, of St. Cloud, Fla., and Antoine Earl Holt, 35, of Apopka, Fla., were both booked in the Acadia Parish Jail for illegal discharge of a firearm.

Gibson said the pair fired multiple shots from the vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Deputies tracked their vehicle to the Egan area, where two firearms were found, and the pair said they fired them into the air due to an individual following them.

“Actions like this are what leads to violence,” said Gibson in a Facebook post. “These individuals should have called 911 if they felt there was a threat by the other motorist rather than discharging firearms and putting the public at risk.”