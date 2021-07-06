Two dead in multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 between Rayne and Duson, westbound lanes closed

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed two fatalities in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 between Rayne and Duson near mile marker 92.

Both westbound lanes are currently closed and are heavily congested. The crash has affected eastbound lanes of travel, too, though they are not closed at this time.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice told News 10 that officers have closed Exit 92 to traffic, which is currently at a standstill.

State Police have not released the identity of the deceased motorists, pending notification of the families.

Visit www.511la.org for closure information and alternate routes.