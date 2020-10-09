Two arrested for drugs, guns and counterfeit money by Duson Police

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man and a Breaux Bridge man ended up behind bars after Duson Police found them with drugs, guns and counterfeit money.

Zachary Ford, 39, of Lafayette and Heath Hulin, 48, of Breaux Bridge, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8 in conjunction with a similar investigation in Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ford was charged with possession of heroin and possession of meth. Hulin has been charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of meth and monetary instrument abuse. Both men were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Officers between the two agencies seized $750 in counterfeit bills, an AR-15 rifle, a ballistic vest, 4.3 grams of heroin, 8 grams of meth and a variety of other narcotic paraphernalia with a street value over $3,000.

The investigation involves reports from vendors and businesses throughout Lafayette Parish of counterfeit money over the past 10 days. The two men were captured after a vehicle description led police to the two suspects.

Ford was wanted by Lafayette Police for monetary instrument abuse for possession tools for forgery/counterfeiting and for allegedly using counterfeit bills in Lafayette.

The serial numbers associated with the fake money are:

$100 bills: DC48334868A, GI6488715A, KB82252875E

$50 bills: AI25858506A, MK91489963A, MG23952082A, MG16902879B

This investigation is continuing, so if you have received a counterfeit bill you should contact your local police to file the required initial reports whether or not the serial numbers match those found on Hulin and Ford.