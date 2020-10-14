Two arrested after Acadia Parish deputy comes across stolen vehicle

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Two men were arrested after an Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputy came across a stolen vehicle by chance and pulled it over on Monday.

Rodney Lagrange III, 25, and Devante Lagrange, 25, both of Lafayette, were arrested. Rodney Lagrange was charged with possession of stolen property. Devante Lagrange was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

On Oct. 12, a deputy came across the stolen vehicle and confirmed it was stolen. Afterward, he pulled the vehicle over and arrested the suspects without incident. Deputies completed an inventory of the vehicle and found several items reported stolen from the Maurice area.

“Our deputies work hard to prevent and resolve criminal activity in our parish,” said Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson. “I am proud of not only this successful arrest, but of all their efforts for our citizens.”