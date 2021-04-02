Two Abbeville women killed in Acadia Parish crash

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A crash near the intersection of La. 92 and La. 13 in Acadia Parish claimed the lives of two Abbeville women shortly after noon today, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The victims have been identified as Nicole Marie Susak, 40, and Mary Lemaire, 54, both of Abbeville, according to TFC Derek Senegal.

Susak was driving a 2005 Hyundai Tiburon north on La. 13, according to Senegal. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on La. 92. The driver of the Honda failed to yield at a stop sign, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Susak’s Hyundai.

Susak was not buckled up and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lemaire, in the front seat, was also not buckled up and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Honda and Susak and were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, according to Senegal.